wrestling / News

TMart Promotions Announces Honorees for This Year’s Annual Night To Remember Banquet: Big Bossman, Arn Anderson, More

May 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ray Traylor, Big Bossman Image Credit: WWE

– T Mart Promotions announced more guests and events for The Gathering 6: A New Beginning, scheduled for July 30-August 3 at Hilton University Place in Greenville, North Carolina. Friday August 1 will hold the Annual Night to Remember Banquet. This year’s banquet will honor the late WWE Hall of Famer Ray Traylor, aka Big Bossman. Bossman will be inducted into the 2025 class, with his daughter, Laci Traylor, accepting on his behalf.

This year’s 2025 class also includes Brutus The Barber Beefcake, Arn Anderson, Johnny Rodz, Ken Patera, Jimmy Valiant, and Rockin’ Robin.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Big Bossman, The Gathering VI, TMart Promotions, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading