TMart Promotions Announces Honorees for This Year’s Annual Night To Remember Banquet: Big Bossman, Arn Anderson, More

– T Mart Promotions announced more guests and events for The Gathering 6: A New Beginning, scheduled for July 30-August 3 at Hilton University Place in Greenville, North Carolina. Friday August 1 will hold the Annual Night to Remember Banquet. This year’s banquet will honor the late WWE Hall of Famer Ray Traylor, aka Big Bossman. Bossman will be inducted into the 2025 class, with his daughter, Laci Traylor, accepting on his behalf.

This year’s 2025 class also includes Brutus The Barber Beefcake, Arn Anderson, Johnny Rodz, Ken Patera, Jimmy Valiant, and Rockin’ Robin.