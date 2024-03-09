Various News: TNA Apologizes For Streaming Issues With Sacrifice, GoFundMe For Damian 666

– TNA had some streaming issues take place for Friday’s Sacrifice, and the company issued a statement apologizing. The company posted to Twitter to write:

“We know how disappointing it is to miss critical action on tonight’s #Sacrifice event due to technical issues – we apologize for the issues and we’ll work to make the complete show available as soon as possible after the event.”

– As previously reported lucha legend Damian 666 suffered a heart attack this week. Damian is in stable condition and recovering, and a GoFundMe has been launched to help with his medical expenses.

You can donate here. The GoFundMe page reads: