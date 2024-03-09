wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Apologizes For Streaming Issues With Sacrifice, GoFundMe For Damian 666
– TNA had some streaming issues take place for Friday’s Sacrifice, and the company issued a statement apologizing. The company posted to Twitter to write:
“We know how disappointing it is to miss critical action on tonight’s #Sacrifice event due to technical issues – we apologize for the issues and we’ll work to make the complete show available as soon as possible after the event.”
– As previously reported lucha legend Damian 666 suffered a heart attack this week. Damian is in stable condition and recovering, and a GoFundMe has been launched to help with his medical expenses.
You can donate here. The GoFundMe page reads:
“On behalf of ‘Bestia 666’ and the Carrera Family, we are asking for family, friends and fans to come together and join efforts to help Leonardo Carrera, ‘Damian 666’, as is widely known in the wrestling world.
‘My beloved father Leonardo “DAMIAN 666”, suffered a heart attack and an emergency angioplasty has been performed with long additional treatment to follow.
We ask and appreciate your cooperation to help cover medical expenses that have been accrued.
Please send us blessings, prayers and love for a speedy recovery.’
Leonardo Carrera ‘Bestia 666′”