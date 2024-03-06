wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Best of 2002 Playlist, Top 10 WWE Raw Moments
– TNA has released a playlist looking at the company’s best matches of 2002. The playlist is on TNA+ and, per PWInsider, includes the following matches:
* June 19 2022: Gauntlet for the Gold
* June 26 2022: Jeff Jarrett vs. Scott Hall.
* June 26 2022: Low Ki vs. Jerry Lynn vs. Psicosis vs. AJ Styles.
* August 28 2022: Low Ki vs. Jerry Lynn vs. AJ Styles – Ladder Match.
* September 25 2022: Low Ki vs. AJ Styles.
* August 07 2022: Ken Shamrock vs. Ron Killings.
* October 30 2022: AJ Styles vs. The Amazing Red.
* November 06 2022: Jerry Lynn vs. AJ Styles.
* November 20 2022: Jeff Jarrett vs. Ron Killings
* December 18 2022: Triple X vs. The SAT & The Amazing Red.
– The latest Top 10 Raw moments video is online, looking at the best of last night’s show:
