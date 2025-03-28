TNA News: Jacy Jayne Battles Masha Slamovich On Impact, Ash & Heather By Elegance Beat Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

– Jacy Jayne got a shot at TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich on this week’s TNA Impact. Jayne battled Slamovich on this week’s show, though Slamovich was able to defeat the NXT star. After the match, Tessa Blanchard blindsided Slamovich with an attack and laid her out.

– Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley also came up short as they battled TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance in a non-title match. Though Dolin and Paxley lost the match, they got the last laugh by shoving cake in the champions’ faces: