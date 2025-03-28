wrestling / News
TNA News: Jacy Jayne Battles Masha Slamovich On Impact, Ash & Heather By Elegance Beat Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
– Jacy Jayne got a shot at TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich on this week’s TNA Impact. Jayne battled Slamovich on this week’s show, though Slamovich was able to defeat the NXT star. After the match, Tessa Blanchard blindsided Slamovich with an attack and laid her out.
.@jacyjaynewwe NAILS @mashaslamovich with a PK Kick to the face!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6kuIE pic.twitter.com/T3ofkPKZIN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
.@mashaslamovich picks up the win but Tessa Blanchard strikes AGAIN!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6l2yc pic.twitter.com/FMbHZdpeNR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
– Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley also came up short as they battled TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash and Heather By Elegance in a non-title match. Though Dolin and Paxley lost the match, they got the last laugh by shoving cake in the champions’ faces:
#WWENXT's @gigidolin_wwe and @TatumPaxley have arrived!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6l2yc pic.twitter.com/B1nUVQYa0C
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
.@TatumPaxley and @gigidolin_wwe had @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless beat until @IamGeorgeIceman got involved!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6kuIE pic.twitter.com/p0a2hfT8p0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
.@Ashamae_Sebera’s wish backfires again thanks to @gigidolin_wwe and @TatumPaxley!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/LaVxF6l2yc pic.twitter.com/4OxbDwOMmT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
