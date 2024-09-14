wrestling / News
TNA News: Impact TV Taping Set for Tonight in San Antonio, Victory Road Highlights
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
– Coming off last night’s Victory Road, TNA continues its weekend in San Antonio, Texas with the TNA Impact TV tapings set for later tonight at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. No matches have been announced yet for tonight’s taping, but the following talents are being advertised: Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose, Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside, and more.
– TNA released the following video highlights for last night’s Victory Road:
