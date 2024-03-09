wrestling / News
TNA News: Update on George Iceman After Fall, Reminder on Tonight’s Impact Tapings, Sacrifice Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that George Iceman, the concierge for Ash by Elegance, is okay after slipping and falling from the ramp when he was escorting Ash from the ringside area at last night’s TNA Sacrifice event.
– As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight’s TNA Impact TV Tapings at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada:
* X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* Steve Maclin & The Rascalz vs. Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain
* Leon Slater vs. Sheldon Jean
* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA
– TNA released the following video highlights for the Sacrifice event:
EXCLUSIVE: @NicTNemeth and @SteveMaclin went to war at #Sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/BhkLlpydEM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: The System are TNA World Tag Team Champions! @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/n04kRf88MD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat leave #Sacrifice with Knockouts Tag Team gold! pic.twitter.com/vLLt3S98MF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @alexhammerstone has arrived in TNA and made an IMPACT at the expense of @Walking_Weapon!#Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/pojqraPpNl
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: The Grizzled Young vets and @MustafaAli_X left #Sacrifice with the W! pic.twitter.com/RjmRnhOarY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: @JordynneGrace is STILL Knockouts World Champion! #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/QzvxaQshvN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024