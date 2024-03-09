– PWInsider reports that George Iceman, the concierge for Ash by Elegance, is okay after slipping and falling from the ramp when he was escorting Ash from the ringside area at last night’s TNA Sacrifice event.

– As a reminder, here’s the lineup for tonight’s TNA Impact TV Tapings at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada:

* X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* Steve Maclin & The Rascalz vs. Nic Nemeth & Speedball Mountain

* Leon Slater vs. Sheldon Jean

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA

– TNA released the following video highlights for the Sacrifice event: