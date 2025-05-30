TNA Reportedly Planning Returns For Against All Odds

TNA is reportedly planning on a couple of big returns for next week’s Against All Odds PPV. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the company has plans for at least two stars to return to the company.

Fightful cites an internal memo description for Against All Odds that reads as follows:

“”Two stars are returning to TNA on Friday, June 6, at Against All Odds live on the TNA+ app from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona – and both are former multi-time champions”

There is no word as to who the former champions are at this time.