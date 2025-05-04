TNA Reportedly Signed Myla Grace Last Year

TNA has added another new star under contract in Myla Grace, per a new report. As was noted, TNA has had Harley Hudson under contract for a while. Fightful Select reports that Grace, who competed against Hudson at the May 1st Impact tapings, has also been under contract.

The report notes that Grace signed with TNA last year, a deal that was facilitated by Gail Kim. Kim had been pushing TNA to bring her over for quite some time.

Grace has worked for the independents in Europe as well as Marigold.