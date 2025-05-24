wrestling / News
TNA Under Siege 2025 Now Available To Watch Online
May 24, 2025
TNA Wrestling has made last night’s event, Under Siege, available to watch online for free. The stream can be found below, on Youtube. The show included:
* Joe Hendry & Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Nic & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Victoria Crawford
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Arianna Grace
* Order 4 vs. The Rascalz, Indi Hartwell and TBD
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Ash & Heather by Elegance (c) vs. Spitfire
* The Northern Armory vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers & JDC)
* Eddie Edwards vs. Cody Deaner
* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro