TNA Wrestling Hypes Upcoming New Orleans Shows

TNA Wrestling Returns To New Orleans For Back-to-Back Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling, February 23-24 At The Alario Center

Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to New Orleans for 2 nights of high-energy live pro wrestling, February 23-24, at the Alario Center.

The Friday night show, NO SURRENDER, will stream live on IMPACT + and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. The Saturday night show, BAYOU BLAST, will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:45 p.m.

