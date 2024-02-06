wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Pays Tribute To The Late Toby Keith
Country singer Toby Keith has sadly passed away after a battle with stomach cancer at the age of 62. He made appearances in TNA Wrestling including on the first two TNA pay-per-view events.
Jeff Jarrett and Keith attempted to buy TNA in 2013, but were not successful. Keith appeared as a Guest Host on WWE Monday Night Raw back in October 2010.
TNA paid tribute to him with this post on Twitter:
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of country music legend Toby Keith – who appeared on the very first TNA event. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.”
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 6, 2024