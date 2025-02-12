A new report has some additional details on TNA’s internal restructuring. PWInsider has confirmed that George Veras has been brought in as an executive producer. Veras has worked with a number of sports entities over his career including ABC Sports, NBC, NFL Today, The Cleveland Browns and The Football Hall of Fame. Veras is expected to put together his own team which is why Josh Matthews left.

In addition, former ROH director Mark Brought is coming in as a director for the company. And while Anthony Ciccione has exited his TNA role, he is still with Anthem.

At this time, there are no indications to changes on the company’s creative side.

ORIGINAL: It looks like TNA Wrestling is undergoing some significant changes. Fightful Select has more details on TNA going through some reported “restructuring,” and multiple people are expected to take on new roles.

Josh Mathews is said to be leaving TNA Wrestling. Mathews had been with the company for over 10 years, working as a Senior Producer and the Senior Director of Digital Media. Also, Christy Hemme is reportedly gone from TNA as well. She’d been working with the company behind the scenes.

Additionally, George Veras is reportedly taking over as Executive Producer of Anthem Sports Group Leadership. Also, Andrea Paganelli is reportedly taking on the role of SVP of marketing.

PWInsider reports that TNA Wrestling President Anthony Cicione has exited the role, which he’s had since February 2024. It’s unknown who is expected to replacement of that role. Cicione also acted as the President of Anthem’s Entertainment Group.