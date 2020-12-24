Today’s Episode of NXT UK Looks Back At WALTER vs. Joe Coffey

WWE has announced that today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will take a look at the match between WALTER and Joe Coffey earlier this year.

Relive WALTER’s showdown with Joe Coffey on a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK today

WALTER and Ilja Dragunov lit the wrestling world on fire recently with their unforgettable war on NXT UK.

But earlier this year, WALTER and Joe Coffey battled in an equally epic encounter, and you can relive it today on a special Christmas Eve edition of NXT UK!

Upon his arrival in NXT UK in 2019, The Ring General confronted Champion Pete Dunne — but he also went through Coffey to do so. Gallus’ Iron King sought redemption for being an “afterthought,” in that moment, and to take the NXT United Kingdom Championship from WALTER.

The two titans finally went head to head for the title this past January at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, leaving everything they had in the ring.

In addition, tune in today for special holiday greetings from several NXT UK Superstars!

Get in the holiday spirit by revisiting an incredible bout today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!