Today’s NWA Surge USA Livestream: Rush Freeman vs. Daisy Kill, Woad vs. Samantha Starr

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Surge USA 3-11-23 Image Credit: NWA

Today’s special NWA Surge USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:

* Rush Freeman vs. Daisy Kill
* Dirty South vs. Chico Adams & The Real Drago
* Woad vs. Samantha Starr

