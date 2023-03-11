wrestling / News
Today’s NWA Surge USA Livestream: Rush Freeman vs. Daisy Kill, Woad vs. Samantha Starr
March 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Today’s special NWA Surge USA is now available, featuring Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova, plus a No. 1 contenders’ match for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Here’s the lineup:
* Rush Freeman vs. Daisy Kill
* Dirty South vs. Chico Adams & The Real Drago
* Woad vs. Samantha Starr
New blood tests their mettle in the NWA today at Noon EST! Check out the future of wrestling, free on YouTube!
👉 https://t.co/e5KLnHCl00 pic.twitter.com/DWAt0IqEce
— NWA (@nwa) March 11, 2023