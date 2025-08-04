Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt Get TNA Contract Extensions

TNA’s commentary team will stay intact for a while, with the company extending the contracts of Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt. Jon Alba reports for SI.com that the company has extended the contracts of both men, as confirmed by TNA President Carlos Silva.

Silva also noted that McKenzie Mitchell is set to continue on as TNA’s ring announcer. No word as of yet on the length of the contract extensions.

Hannifan and Rehwoldt have been working together behind the commentary desk for TNA since January of 2022.