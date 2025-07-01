Tom Lawlor Confirms Health Issues, Says He Needs Surgery

Tom Lawlor has confirmed that he is dealing with some health issues and requires surgery. It was reported late last week by the WON that Lawler was dealing with a number of serious injury issues. Lawlor confirmed the news on Wrestling Observer Live, noting that he needs a hip replacement and spinal surgery.

“A few weeks ago, I had some tests done, some scans done,” Lawlor said (per Fightful). “Obviously, I have not been in the ring for six weeks now. I had some scans done, and, unfortunately, it sounds as if I’m heading towards…what I’ve been told I need to have done is a hip replacement on my left hip and some sort of spinal surgery. The L5-S1 vertebrae in my back, down at the bottom, I have herniated discs; there are no discs there anymore.”

He continued, “The spinal column, that portion, is out of place and is pinching a nerve in my back, and that is why I’ve lost a lot of feeling in my left leg. Some size, atrophy. Really, I have a hard time walking. This all happened very quickly. I don’t know how long I’m going to be on the shelf. I don’t know if I’ll ever wrestle again. It really depends on what the neurosurgeon says. I’m going to get a few different opinions. I’ve gotten about 50 different opinions already from multiple people. I’ve also been told I could be a candidate for disc replacement, which is a newer surgery. Physically, I’m doing awful. Mentally, emotionally, I’m fine.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lawlor for a quick and full recovery.