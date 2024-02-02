Tom Lawlor On MLW’s Creative Process For WTF, Direction Of the Group

Tom Lawlor is happy with the direction that the World Titan Federation is taking in MLW, and he talked recently about the stable’s creative process. Lawlor spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lamber on The Spotlight and you can see some highlights below:

On the creative process for the group: “Some of that stuff, I’m not involved in the process at all. The promos, I have pretty good reign as to what I can and can’t say. I think the mastermind behind all that is MSL. The very first day, 2005, I took a bump in my life in a pro wrestling ring; MSL was sitting back here on the couch eating Cheetos, watching me, scouting me at that time. Here we are now. It’s always a blast when I get to interact with MSL, whether he’s showing me around the WTF headquarters, telling me the plans about the future, whether we’re hanging out after partying with Bishop.”

On the direction of the stable: “I grew up on 80s WWF. If you watch the WTF vignettes, that’s basically what they are a throwback to. Maybe some 90s thrown in there. We’ve seen different companies do sports entertainment groups in the past, and there is a lot of stuff that wasn’t done. Whether it’s storyline reason or timeline reason. This version is a throwback to the superstar wrestlers of the 80s and the over the top characters and the vignettes with the cheesy music in the background. I love that stuff. I don’t even get to see it until the finished product. There are so many tropes. They brought back the tumbler for the Royal Rumble. The school picture background, laser graphic they brought back for the WTF, that’s one of my favorites. Hopefully, we’ll get to do a little more. Maybe it’ll move on to New Generation WTF or Attitude Era. I can’t wait until the New Generation WTF, it’s going to be killer. Make a Difference Josh Bishop. Sparky Lawlor,” he said.