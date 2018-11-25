Tom Lawlor Suffers Injury at Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 Event

– As previously reported, MLW talent and former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor was in action at last night’s Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz MMA pay-per-view card in California. Lawlor lost via decision to Deron Winn. Additionally, PWInsider reports that Lawlor suffered a broken hand during his fight on the card.

There’s no word yet on how severe the hand injury is and if he needs time off. Lawlor was previously scheduled to work next month’s MLW December TV tapings in Miami, Florida. He’s also scheduled to face MLW champion Low Ki in on February 3 at the MLW Superfight event at the 2300 Arena.