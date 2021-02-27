Tom Lawlor to Issue Statement on Filthy Island Fallout on Next MLW Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Tom Lawlor plans to make a statement on next week’s edition on MLW Fusion on the “PR disaster” that was Filthy Island. You can see the full announcement below.

Filthy Island Fallout: Lawlor makes statement this Wednesday

Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET

NEW YORK — After the dumpster fire that was Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island, MLW can confirm Tom Lawlor will make a statement this Wednesday, March 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

How will first time (and only?) promoter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor address the PR disaster, allegations and rumored lawsuits?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

• World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Jordan Oliver (challenger)

• Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.