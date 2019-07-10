Tom Lawlor vs. Jacob Fatu Rematch Set For MLW Never Say Never

A rematch between Tom Lawlor and MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu has been set for MLW Never Say Never in New York City on July 25. Here’s a press release:

Tom Lawlor invokes World Championship rematch for NYC against new Champion Jacob Fatu

See the big title bout July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens

Jacob Fatu battles “Filthy Tom Lawlor in a World Championship Rematch July 25th at MLW: Never Say Never hosted by the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Tom Lawlor is ready for round 2 with Jacob Fatu. The former champ has invoked his rematch clause and will rumble in New York City on Thursday night July 25 with the newly minted World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit.

MLW today announced the World Heavyweight Championship Rematch: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Can anyone stop the mighty 300 pound Samoan backed by the shadowy group known as CONTRA Unit? Tom Lawlor believes he can and will at the Melrose Ballroom – the location where he hit it big with an enormous 2018 Battle Riot.

Undeterred, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor refuses to allow CONTRA Unit to hijack MLW and the World Championship. But can he decode the “Samoan Smashing Machine”? Fatu has demolished all comers since debuting this spring in MLW.

With the league struggling with the consequences of the outsider Fatu as the new World Heavyweight Champion, the ramifications of the outcome of the championship rematch weigh heavily on Lawlor and the league.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit have reportedly gone abroad. Where are the self-described global dealers in violence? No one knows for sure but with CONTRA supposedly having shadowy connections to the darkest corners of the world, it is only a matter of time before the trio release a statement.

The stakes are high for “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Undefeated for over a year in MLW, the scrappy and resourceful fighter found himself suffering his first defeat in 15 months this past weekend. Now Lawlor looks to bring the fight to Fatu as the coveted championship weighs in the balance.

See this big World Championship bout LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Salina de la Renta • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Austin Aries • Mance Warner • Low Ki • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • Savio Vega • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

