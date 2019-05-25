Tom Magee Discusses Maintaining a Good Attitude After Wrestling, Challenges of Sustaining Success in Wrestling, More

411 caught up with Tom Magee at Starrcast and asked him a few questions, including how he is able to maintain such a good attitude in life despite going through the grueling wrestling business and not making it as a huge success in it. Highlights and the full video are below.

Magee on maintaining a good attitude after his wrestling career: “I can enjoy the high heights, which as you know, having Vince McMahon see you do a wrestling match and be really impressed, that’s a very high life experience. But I also enjoy very simple things that everyone has access to. I like nature, if I eat a meal, I actually become present to eating the meal and enjoying the taste of the food. So I go from enjoying real high experiences that are very tenuous and difficult to sustain if you ever get them, but I also enjoy the very simple things everyone has available to them. So I always have an avenue to be happy.”

On if he preferred the style he worked in WWE or the style he worked in Japan: “I actually really like the style in Japan, very physical. When Bret [Hart] and I had our second match, I had just been in Japan, and I did the match a little bit more towards that way. I did have a martial arts background, I liked to innovate a little bit and push the wrestling style a little bit in that direction.”

On how he is happy about trying to do an MMA-style of wrestling even though it ultimately wasn’t successful: “It wasn’t particularly well received, but it was something that was organic to me, something I wanted to do, but it kind of failed, because it was never recognized for it being something good that was happening, but at least in that respect, I failed doing something that resonated with me and was honest to me.”

On the challenges of sustaining a successful wrestling career: “When I hear Bret talk, and other people talk, to make it in pro-wrestling, and to sustain your success, like someone like Hulk Hogan did, very difficult. And also to do a good match, that really connects with the people, that also, there are so many elements to it. And then the circumstances of how things can fall for you or against you. I mean really, it narrows the gate. There are lots of ways to miss it.”