wrestling / News
Tom Phillips To Discuss His WWE Exit Tomorrow
June 2, 2021 | Posted by
Tom Phillips will be talking about his exit from WWE in an interview tomorrow. Phillips, who was released from WWE last week, has been announced for Richard Deitsch’s Sports Media podcast tomorrow. Deitsch noted that Phillips will talk about “exiting [WWE], the challenges of calling WWE wrestling & what he hopes to do next.”
Phillips’ exit was https://411mania.com/wrestling/tom-phillips-has-been-released-from-wwe/ target=new>reportedly not part of the staff cuts that went on last week, though the reason has not been revealed. Phillips posted on Twitter today, promoting the podcast:
Have a listen to this tomorrow. I’m so excited about the future! https://t.co/5ZwRlv934V
— Tom (@TomHannifan) June 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On His Favorite Match With The Rock In WWE, Three Faces Of Foley In 1998 Royal Rumble Match
- WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Ran Much Longer Than Planned, Main Event Wasn’t Affected
- AEW Reportedly Doesn’t Renew Contracts For Awesome Kong & Shanna, Note On Backstage Reaction
- Backstage Notes on Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston From Raw, Internal Reaction