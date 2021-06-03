Tom Phillips To Discuss His WWE Exit Tomorrow

Tom Phillips will be talking about his exit from WWE in an interview tomorrow. Phillips, who was released from WWE last week, has been announced for Richard Deitsch’s Sports Media podcast tomorrow. Deitsch noted that Phillips will talk about “exiting [WWE], the challenges of calling WWE wrestling & what he hopes to do next.”

Phillips’ exit was https://411mania.com/wrestling/tom-phillips-has-been-released-from-wwe/ target=new>reportedly not part of the staff cuts that went on last week, though the reason has not been revealed. Phillips posted on Twitter today, promoting the podcast: