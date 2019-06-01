Tommaso Ciampa Announced For NXT Takeover XXV Pre-Show

WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa will be a part of tonight’s NXT Takeover XXV pre-show, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on the WWE Network. Ciampa has been out of action since undergoing neck surgery in March. Here’s the full announcement:

Before tonight’s NXT TakeOver: XXV, tune in to WWE Network at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show, featuring former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa!

Tonight will mark Ciampa’s first appearance on WWE Network since he joined former #DIY teammate Johnny Gargano in celebration after Gargano’s NXT Title triumph at TakeOver: New York. Ciampa relinquished the NXT Championship in March due to a neck injury and has been out of action ever since.

Additionally, tonight’s Pre-Show will feature expert analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee, as well as backstage interviews with NXT Superstars in the final minutes before TakeOver: XXV.

The TakeOver Pre-Show will be available to watch on WWE Network, as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned for the blockbuster night of action itself when NXT TakeOver: XXV streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.