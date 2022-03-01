wrestling / News

Tommaso Ciampa Appears on WWE Raw With New Theme Song, Beats Robert Roode

February 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tomasso Ciampa WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Tommaso Ciampa picked up his first singles win on tonight’s Raw after coming out to a new theme song. Monday’s episode saw the NXT star come out with a new theme and face Robert Roode. He defeated Roode after having to deal with interference from Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler and Roode got their revenge after the match, assaulting Ciampa.

The Dirty Dogs are set to face Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

