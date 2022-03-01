wrestling / News
Tommaso Ciampa Appears on WWE Raw With New Theme Song, Beats Robert Roode
Tommaso Ciampa picked up his first singles win on tonight’s Raw after coming out to a new theme song. Monday’s episode saw the NXT star come out with a new theme and face Robert Roode. He defeated Roode after having to deal with interference from Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler and Roode got their revenge after the match, assaulting Ciampa.
The Dirty Dogs are set to face Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.
He's got new entrance music AND a win over @RealRobertRoode!
Congrats @NXTCiampa!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QL0ElMV3Nz
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
The #DirtyDawgs want to make sure @NXTCiampa and @bronbreakkerwwe are ready for their match tomorrow on #WWENXT 2.0. @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WWpXhwRdx2
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania
- Rene Dupree Says Zach Gowen’s Chair Spot With Brock Lesnar Was ‘Punishment’ From WWE