Tommaso Ciampa On DIY’s Reunion On Raw, Possible Match With Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

DIY reunited on last week’s episode of WWE Raw, and Tommaso Ciampa recently talked about working with Johnny Gargano again and more. Ciampa was a guest on After the Bell and discussed the two finally reuniting on the main roster and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the two not having a chance to reunite before now: “I came up, I was doing stuff with the Miz and I got that little bit of a rub with the US Title opportunity and then I had to go away for surgery. By the time I’m gone Johnny’s coming up, he’s doing his own thing. So together, there’s been no tease for DIY. So the fact that Johnny could come out and San Jose could be chanting ‘DIY’ and give the reaction that they gave when we hugged.”

On the reaction to the reunion: “To have that whole place saying, ‘DIY,’ it was one of those moments I was like, ‘Wait, we’ve done nothing to train you people.’ In one night, we tried to build me as a viable contender [for the Intercontinental Championship] and we just brought Johnny up. No build, no expectation. So to have that crowd react and go, ‘Oh, we know that they’re called DIY,’ that to me was a big success. Because that was like, ‘Shoot, that’s with nothing. That’s with no machine behind us. That’s with no anything. We start to go now and they start to see us on a weekly basis, together, whether that be backstage promos and interactions because we can have a lot of fun that way, or we have some matches where we have some time because that’s what DIY was in NXT.”

On dream matches for them: “KO and Sami Zayn is obviously a dream match that I see a lot, brought up on the internet.”