Tommaso Ciampa Explains Why He Would Retire If WWE Told Him He Had to Go To RAW or Smackdown

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory, Tommaso Ciampa talked about why he has no interest in going to RAW or Smackdown and would prefer to just retire if WWE told him he has to go up to one of the main brands. Highlights are below.

“I won’t,” he said. “I’m not kidding to the extent of I’ve communicated this. Now it’s different, before I just didn’t want to because I really believed in NXT and wanted to ride it and see how far we can take it. Now it’s hit a whole different level of, there is that, but I have a little one on home and my schedule is better in NXT than it would be on the road. And I had neck surgery and I’m not friggin’ stupid. I get that my window is smaller than it was, and my bump card is ticking. I just look at it like, if I’m doing 200 plus dates a year on the road with RAW or Smackdown, or I’m doing a manageable load of 30 to 50 matches with NXT, OK, so, I could do four years of that in the time that I do one year in RAW or Smackdown, so how long could my career and portfolio grow here, as oppose to going there? So now it’s become a thing where I’ve legitimately vocalized to them like, if I have to go to RAW or Smackdown, I’m going to retire, and I would love to produce or coach or be a part of it, but there is no way that I’m taking on that load and going, ‘Yeah you know what, I’ll just have a six month run and then call it quits,’ I just won’t do that, it’s not worth it to me, it’s not worth it to my family.”

