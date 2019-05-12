Various News: Jericho, Bischoff, Dreamer, Hurricane Helms And Others React To Silver King’s Death, Lilian Garcia Finishes First Day With PFL, Interesting Roman Reigns Statistic

– Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms and others have reacted to the news of the death of Silver King, which happened earlier today.

Sorry to hear about the passing of #SilverKing. I had so many great matches with him when I worked @CMLL_OFICIAL in the early 90s and more importantly he always made me… https://t.co/IKf7YL6Zyg — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 12, 2019

It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 12, 2019

I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 12, 2019

Terrible news of Silver King passing away in the ring tonight

He was a star in Mexico, Japan & WCW

He was Ramses in movie Nacho Libre

Pray for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/FYVk4i59qo — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 11, 2019

Damn terrible news. Silver King was one of the best “bases” I saw in Lucha and I’m thankful I got to work with him in WCW. All my best to his family and friends. #RIPSilverKing https://t.co/hLmagVr65H — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 11, 2019

As a harmless rib, Silver King and Dandy kept calling spots in Spanish even though they knew we didn’t speak it. It was pretty funny in retrospect. They would say about 30 words then shoot me to the ropes for a simple spot. They got me. 😁 https://t.co/qPN0q22QdU — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 11, 2019

Hate to hear what happened to Silver King. I have fond memories of him from childhood from watching him during WCW. He managed to stand out with a moveset different from the other luchadors. A game changer. RIP. — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 12, 2019

