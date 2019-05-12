wrestling / News

Various News: Jericho, Bischoff, Dreamer, Hurricane Helms And Others React To Silver King’s Death, Lilian Garcia Finishes First Day With PFL, Interesting Roman Reigns Statistic

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Silver King

– Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms and others have reacted to the news of the death of Silver King, which happened earlier today.

– Lilian Garcia wrapped up her first night as a ring announcer for PFL last night. She wrote on Instagram:

About last night…still feels like a dream! Stepping into an MMA Cage for the first time and it being in the @pflmma was more than incredible. I won’t lie and say I wasn’t nervous but the staff at the PFL took such great care of me in getting me ready. 👍🏼 New Team, new set of rules, incredibly strong fighters. #muchrespect 👊🏼 . I have been asked how this all came about that I got the offer from the PFL and I want to publicly thank @jamieiovine & @ryansatin ! See Jaime got contacted by the PFL and then he reached out to Ryan who knew how to get a hold of me. Without both of them making it happen who knows if I would of gotten this opportunity. I just really want to thank them both for thinking enough of me to get a hold of me. 😊 . And of course I want to thank you, my amazing followers. You will never know how much your support means to me. Thank you for following me in my @wwe career and now thank you for being on this new journey with me in the PFL! 🙌🏼❤️❤️ . As for the rest of the season, let’s just say, IT’S ABOUT TO GET REAL!! 👊🏼 . . . #itsabouttogetreal #pfl #pflmma #espn #espnmma #mma #mmafights #mmafan #mmafans #mmafansrock #liliangarcia #powerfulwomen #fridaymood #fridayvibes #espnhost #mmaannouncer

– WWE noted on Instagram that Roman Reigns has not lost a singles match in over 300 days.

