Various News: Jericho, Bischoff, Dreamer, Hurricane Helms And Others React To Silver King’s Death, Lilian Garcia Finishes First Day With PFL, Interesting Roman Reigns Statistic
– Chris Jericho, Eric Bischoff, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms and others have reacted to the news of the death of Silver King, which happened earlier today.
Rest in Peace my friend 😢 #SilverKing pic.twitter.com/YWfNTzPV0J
— Sam Adonis (@RealSamAdonis) May 11, 2019
— Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) May 12, 2019
Sorry to hear about the passing of #SilverKing. I had so many great matches with him when I worked @CMLL_OFICIAL in the early 90s and more importantly he always made me… https://t.co/IKf7YL6Zyg
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 12, 2019
It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 12, 2019
I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP.
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) May 12, 2019
Terrible news of Silver King passing away in the ring tonight
He was a star in Mexico, Japan & WCW
He was Ramses in movie Nacho Libre
Pray for strength for his family pic.twitter.com/FYVk4i59qo
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 11, 2019
Damn terrible news. Silver King was one of the best “bases” I saw in Lucha and I’m thankful I got to work with him in WCW. All my best to his family and friends. #RIPSilverKing https://t.co/hLmagVr65H
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 11, 2019
As a harmless rib, Silver King and Dandy kept calling spots in Spanish even though they knew we didn’t speak it. It was pretty funny in retrospect. They would say about 30 words then shoot me to the ropes for a simple spot. They got me. 😁 https://t.co/qPN0q22QdU
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 11, 2019
Hate to hear what happened to Silver King. I have fond memories of him from childhood from watching him during WCW. He managed to stand out with a moveset different from the other luchadors. A game changer.
RIP.
— Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) May 12, 2019
– Lilian Garcia wrapped up her first night as a ring announcer for PFL last night. She wrote on Instagram:
About last night…still feels like a dream! Stepping into an MMA Cage for the first time and it being in the @pflmma was more than incredible. I won’t lie and say I wasn’t nervous but the staff at the PFL took such great care of me in getting me ready. 👍🏼 New Team, new set of rules, incredibly strong fighters. #muchrespect 👊🏼 . I have been asked how this all came about that I got the offer from the PFL and I want to publicly thank @jamieiovine & @ryansatin ! See Jaime got contacted by the PFL and then he reached out to Ryan who knew how to get a hold of me. Without both of them making it happen who knows if I would of gotten this opportunity. I just really want to thank them both for thinking enough of me to get a hold of me. 😊 . And of course I want to thank you, my amazing followers. You will never know how much your support means to me. Thank you for following me in my @wwe career and now thank you for being on this new journey with me in the PFL! 🙌🏼❤️❤️ . As for the rest of the season, let’s just say, IT’S ABOUT TO GET REAL!! 👊🏼 . . . #itsabouttogetreal #pfl #pflmma #espn #espnmma #mma #mmafights #mmafan #mmafans #mmafansrock #liliangarcia #powerfulwomen #fridaymood #fridayvibes #espnhost #mmaannouncer
– WWE noted on Instagram that Roman Reigns has not lost a singles match in over 300 days.
