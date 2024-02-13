Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations

Tommy Dreamer recently shared his reaction to the release of an old statement by the late Ashley Massaro amid the allegations against Vince McMahon. As reported, the previously-unreleased statement from Massaro came from a 2019 affidavit in which she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by someone within the U.S. military during a 2006 goodwill tour by WWE in Kuwait and that WWE covered it up. The newly-revealed statement alleged that McMahon — who resigned from TKO and is under federal investigation over Janel Grant’s claims of sexual assault, sex trafficking and more — “sexually preyed” on female wrestlers and she was punished for turning him down by getting bad scripts that were meant to destroy her reputation.

Dreamer worked for WWE at the time of the Kuwait tour and talked about the statement on Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his reaction to the report: “It’s almost like, when you read it, you want to be like ‘There’s no way this possibly could’ve happened.’ But then as you continue to read it, you’re like ‘How is this possible?’ I’ve been on tours with WWE, and you’re like ‘What the hell is going on…’ Apparently, she was dehydrated and she was in a medical facility, and they were giving her IVs, and then someone took her to another medical facility and gave her another where she was kind of paralyzed but yet awake. And they did some horrible things to her, raped her.”

On Massaro’s claims factored in with the other claims against McMahon: “The more you read, even with the whole Vince McMahon stuff, you just feel like ‘Wait, what the hell is going on?’ It’s a hard read. It is. These are real people. This is someone who was my friend, she was a lot of people’s friend. But there’s other parts where…you’re dealing with a criminal act, one of the worst acts that could possibly happen to a human being. And then there’s all this…was it covered up? Did they know?”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline