Tommy Dreamer Comments On Passing of His Mother

In a post on Twitter, Tommy Dreamer shared the sad news that his mother has passed away. Dreamer had previously taken a break from Impact in order to spend time with her.

He wrote: “I wish I could hold your hand forever. I never thought this day would happen. I miss you so much already. Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts. Blessed to have her for 52 years. I love you mom.”

411 would like to give our condolences to Mr. Dreamer for his loss.