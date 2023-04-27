wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Comments On Passing of His Mother
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Tommy Dreamer shared the sad news that his mother has passed away. Dreamer had previously taken a break from Impact in order to spend time with her.
He wrote: “I wish I could hold your hand forever. I never thought this day would happen. I miss you so much already. Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts. Blessed to have her for 52 years. I love you mom.”
411 would like to give our condolences to Mr. Dreamer for his loss.
I wish I could hold your hand forever
I never thought this day would happen
I miss you so much already
Thank you all for your prayers, positive vibes & thoughts
Blessed to have her for 52years
I❤you mom pic.twitter.com/Coph36PLix
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 27, 2023