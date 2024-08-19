Tommy Dreamer Discusses How He Would Book John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

Speaking on Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer gave his thoughts on various topics, including John Cena’s upcoming WWE retirement tour.

Dreamer explained how he would book it. Here are the highlights:

On who he would book Cena with: “One, I [would] ask John Cena who he has interest in working with,” Dreamer said. “Two, I [would] say, ‘Hey, John. We have this really big villain, his name is GUNTHER, he’s our new champion. We would love to do something with you and him.'”

On who should be Cena’s final opponent: “Me personally, it’s either Rock or it’s Randy [Orton]. “I like the Randy [match] because they both came from OVW and they had such a feud.”