Tommy Dreamer Says Ending Undertaker’s Streak Was Wrestling’s Worst Booking Decision

Tommy Dreamer has weighed in on the worst booking decisions in wrestling, and he puts Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s Streak at the top of the list. Lesnar defeated Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 to end the Dead Man’s undefeated WrestleMania streak, something Dreamer still takes issue with today as he noted on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the end of the Streak: “I felt that [‘the streak’] meant as much as WrestleMania. It’s something that could have continued. And if you think about it, that show, everything [was] taken out of the building. All the energy, that main event, was affected by Brock beating The Undertaker and ending that streak. That’s the most that we talk about from that. And did it really help Brock Lesnar get to the next level? No, because Brock was already there.”

On his issues with the decision: “I just think it was a horrible booking decision. It made you more pissed. It wasn’t heat, and didn’t help elevate Brock because Brock was already there.”