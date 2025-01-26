Tommy Dreamer Says He Was Nervous Before Live TNA Impact

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer said that he was nervous before TNA Wrestling’s live Impact episode this past Thursday, the first live episode in nearly a decade. Dreamer works for creative backstagge at TNA.

He said: “Right before we went on the air, I got goosebumps, and I haven’t gotten goosebumps for a professional wrestling event in a long, long time. I couldn’t have been prouder of the men and women behind the scenes, it’s been such a great team effort. I knew we have all the right tools in place, and I got so excited, just that roar of the crowd from the opening clip, everybody did such an amazing job. When everybody came through the back they were met with applause, and it wasn’t like those fake applause where we just do it because something. It was because everyone was so invested in this team mentality and this team called TNA and lifting each other up.“