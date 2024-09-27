Tommy Dreamer Praises Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness From AEW Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer was among those who really enjoyed Bryan Danielson’s match with Nigel McGuinness at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. The two faced off on Wednesday’s show in McGuinness’ first singles match since he retired in 2011, and Dreamer praised the bout on Busted Open Radio.

“I enjoyed it,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “I enjoyed the story, got the magnitude of the match just by the two of them standing in front of each other. More impressed with Nigel McGuinness that he has, like I said, not had a match in a long, long time, went the distance, I enjoyed the end.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, I really truly feel if I could quadruple down on my original thought, this is to get the match down before we say goodbye to Bryan Danielson.”

Danielson picked up the win in the back and forth match and now moves on to face Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship defense at WrestleDream.