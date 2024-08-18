– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the ending for Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: London 2024. Dreamer predicted that there’s no bad outcome for the matchup. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Swerve Strickland vs. Danielson: “Swerve puts the nail in Bryan Danielson’s coffin and then he rides off to the sunset. End of the day, that match is going to be the end of the show. If he loses, you’re still going to get 45/50,000 people doing ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ Bryan Danielson crying, kissing Birdie, kissing Brie [Bella], saying goodbye to the wrestling business. There is no bad outcome.”

On the only bad outcome for the match: “The only bad outcome is you don’t get to see Bryan Danielson wrestle anymore, which sucks.”

Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title goes down on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.