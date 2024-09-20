Tommy Dreamer Thinks Ricochet Made a Good Move Jumping To AEW

Tommy Dreamer believes that Ricochet’s decision to come to AEW was a savvy one, noting that he can become the next Rey Mysterio. Ricochet arrived in AEW at All In after exiting WWE, and Dreamer shared his thoughts about the jump on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Ricochet’s move to AEW: “I think it was a very good move to leave the WWE because I think one, he was there for a while and never was able to crack [the] mid-card and not because of talent, just because of, I don’t know, booking. Sometimes this is the old ‘you got to leave to get noticed to get over,’ so you can eventually go back a-la Cody Rhodes.”

On Ricochet’s potential in AEW: “I always said he’s the next Rey Mysterio. Don’t think he had that opportunity to be that [in WWE]. So if he goes out and becomes a proven draw, then I think that’s a good move for Ricochet. He hit the glass ceiling, I feel, in WWE.”