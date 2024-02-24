– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer addressed the booking of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW and how they seem to be acting like babyfaces when dealing with the stars from CMLL and heels while dealing with FTR. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the reaction to Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite: “They went insane for that match, the match was really, really good. Mox is an excellent wrestler, Dax is an excellent wrestler, the continuation of it at the end when he got choked out. Interesting, I know they’re also kind of feuding with the CMLL guys who are these outsiders trying to mess up the company so that was a little bit of weirdness.”

On Blackpool Combat Club seeming to go back and forth between being heels and babyfaces: “If it bothers you so much, then don’t watch it, but if not, if you don’t watch it then you’re going to miss a really, really good wrestling match and that’s what you saw.”

Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli on FTR on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite ended in a time-limit draw.