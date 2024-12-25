Tommy Dreamer Wants To See WWE Say Goodbye To Raw on USA Before Netflix Move

WWE has one more episode of Raw on USA Network before it moves to Netflix, and Tommy Dreamer would like to see WWE pay tribute to the era before the move. The Monday night show arrives on Netflix on January 6th, and Dreamer noted on Busted Open After Dark how he would like to see the company saw “goodbye” to Raw’s period on USA.

“I would also personally love to see a goodbye,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “And by a goodbye, I mean a goodbye to Monday Night Raw on USA. It’s been such a staple for so many wrestling fans, so many nation members. It gave us so many moments and so many great moments that so many fans will remember.”

He concluded, “Not only do wrestlers need closure, but so do wrestling fans.”

Next week’s episode of Raw will be the final show on USA Network, which has been the brand’s home for all but five years of its history. Raw started on USA in 1993 and was there until moving to TNN/Spike TV in 2000. It moved back to USA Network in 2005 and has been there ever since.