Tommy Dreamer on WWE Teasing Tension Within Imperium

– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer discussed the tension within Imperium, and WWE teasing a breakup between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on WWE teasing the breakup of Imperium on Raw: “Kaiser and GUNTHER seem to be a little bit [at] odds. If there was a theme of tonight’s show, it’s teasing potential break-ups.”

On WWE selling the tension between Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser: “Backing up from a fight is the biggest thing ever, body language-wise. Damian Priest looks like the badass, and what does GUNTHER do? GUNTHER bails out of the ring while his guy … got his ass handed to him.”

Gunther is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against former champion Damian Priest later this month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30. The premium live event will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.