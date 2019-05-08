Toni Storm vs. Bea Priestley Pulled From Next Week’s STARDOM Show

– A planned match between NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm and the AEW-contracted Bea Priestley has been pulled from STARDOM’s show set for next week. Wrestling With Demon’s Shannon Walsh reports that STARDOM announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the match will not be happening due to circumstances beyond their control.

WWE has been notable for pulling talent from appearances that could be associated with AEW as of late, including pulling Undertaker and Kurt Angle from Starrcast II and also pulling Angle from WrestleCade, which creator Tracy Myers said was “because we are associated with AEW” despite the show having no official association with any company. It is not confirmed if this has anything to do with why Storm vs. Priestley is not happening. Each of the two are now in separate matches.

The line-up for the show is:

* World of STARDOM Championship Match: Bea Priestley vs. Hazuki

* Toni Storm vs. Kagetsu

* Wonder of STARDOM Champion Momo Watanabe vs. Arisa Hoshiki

* Artist of STARDOM Champions Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Saki Kashima vs. Hana Kimura, Jungle Kyona, and Konami

* Gauntlet Match: Natsuko Tora and Andras Miyagi vs. Starlight Kid and Hanan vs. Ruaka and Rina vs. Leo Onozaki and Hina

* Saya Iida vs. Natsu Sumire vs. Death Yama-san