Toni Storm vs. La Catalina Set For Friday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

As previously reported, a match between Toni Storm and La Catalina in CMLL was cancelled last week due to Hurricane Milton. Now the promotion has rescheduled it for this Friday’s Viernes Espectacular. Another AEW talent will be on the same show, as ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet teams with Viva Van, Alex Windsor and Samantha Black against Amapola, Sanely, Metalica and Olympia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Pelón Encapuchado & Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro & Max Star) vs. La Ola Negra (Espanto Jr., Dark Magic & Raider).

* Red Velvet, Viva Van, Alex Windsor & Samantha Black vs. Amapola, Sanely, Metálica & Olympia.

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard & Lluvia vs. Sumika Yanagawa & Unagi Sayaka.

* Místico, Atlantis Jr. & Neón vs. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Gran Guerrero & Stuka Jr.).

* 2024 CMLL Women’s Universal Championship Tournament – Finals: Zeuxis vs. Persephone.

* Toni Storm vs. La Catalina.