wrestling / News
Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford Title Eliminator Match, Chris Jericho Added to AEW Dynamite
– AEW has announced some additions to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In an AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match, newly crowned interim champion Toni Storm faces Penelope Ford.
Also, fresh off his win over Bryan Danielson last Sunday at All Out, Chris Jericho will address the AEW Galaxy. Tonight’s Dynamite will be broadcast live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TBS. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm (c) versus Penelope Ford
* Death Triangle vs. Best Friends
* We’ll hear from MJF
* The self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Ever” Chris Jericho addresses the AEW Galaxy!
TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, the self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Ever” @IAmJericho addresses the #AEW Galaxy LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/dDtH6VPKzU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022
After her win at #AEWAllOut, new #AEW Interim Women’s Champion #ToniStorm will battle @thePenelopeFord TONIGHT in a Championship Eliminator match, in which Penelope can earn a future title shot with a win tonight!
Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/rayHGGTUv8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Situation, Whether CM Punk Was Unprofessional
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega