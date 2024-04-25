– Speaking in a backstage video following last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm delivered some words of warning to Serena Deeb after posing with her title on last night’s show. She also delivered a warning to Anna Jay. Below are some highlights and a clip of her comments:

Toni Storm on Serena Deeb: “Serena Deeb, you want to pose with my title? Well, I hope you got a lot of pictures that you can sell at the next dilapidated indie event that you are at because you are not in my league. You may touch my title but you may not touch my child.”

Her thoughts on Anna Jay: “Anna Jay, you should have kept your nose and that rather large bottom out of my business. This Saturday, I want to see you in that ring and if you so much as touch a hair on this child’s head, I will clap your cheeks all the way back to Georgia. For I am I on the run of a lifetime, and my life is far from over.”

As noted, Toni Storm will face Anna Jay in a non-title match this Saturday at AEW Collision. The show will air live on TNT following the NBA Playoffs.