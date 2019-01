Toni Storm Wins NXT UK Women’s Title At Takeover: Blackpool (Pics, Video)

Toni Storm won the NXT UK Women’s title at NXT UK Takeover, Blackpool earlier today, defeating Rhea Ripley with a Storm Zero. Ripley became the first champion back in August of last year, but the episode didn’t air until November 28. WWE doesn’t count the reign until November. You can find 411’s live coverage of the event here.

and NEW NXT UK Women''s Champion Toni Storm! #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/PZ4TCGAm5Q — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) January 12, 2019