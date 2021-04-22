wrestling / News

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Looks Back at Owen Hart, Mick Foley Bonus Clip

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dark Side of the Ring - Owen Hart Poster, Kevin Dunn

– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will feature an in-depth look and retrospective for the Owen Hart episode from Season 2, which served as the second season finale. You can check out a new preview for tonight’s show below. The preview features a bonus clip where WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley speaks about his friendship with Owen Hart.

The new episode premieres tonight at 9:30 pm EST on VICE TV.

