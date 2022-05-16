wrestling / News

Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Is Sold Out

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 5-16-22 Image Credit: WWE

WrestleTix reports that tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring a cage match between Bobby Lashley and Omos, is virtually sold out. The capacity was set for 7,283 and there were 7,281 tickets distributed. That leaves two left, which will likely be gone tonight or could be gone now.

The last time WWE was at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia was for an episode of Smackdown on November 12, 2021. That show wasn’t sold out, but came close, with 6,777 tickets distributed.

