– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight, as the build continues to No Surrender 2023 with two No. 1 Conter’s Match qualifiers. Also, Chris Bey faces KUSHIDA, and Kenny King faces Rich Swann.

Impact Wrestling programming starts tonight at 7:00 pm on AXS with a new episode of Impact in 60. Tonight’s Impact in 60 will feature the best of Consequences Creed (aka WWE Superstar Xavier Woods).

Also, Before The Impact will stream on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook at 7:15 EST, featuring Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs.Rhino

* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Heath vs. Eddie Edwards

* Kenny King vs. Rich Swann

* Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA

* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha

* BTI: Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo