Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Added to Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo Set for BTI
– Impact Wrestling has announced a singles match featuring Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Deonna Purrazzo faces Steph De Lander on Before The Impact.
Tomorrow’s Impact! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS. BTI will stream on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook at 7:15 EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs.Rhino
* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Heath vs. Eddie Edwards
* Kenny King vs. Rich Swann
* Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA
* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha
* BTI: Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@MrsAIPAlisha vs @mashaslamovich pic.twitter.com/Ktlmaf2Pfm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2023
Kick off your night #BeforeTheIMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. @stephdelander battles @DeonnaPurrazzo!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/8zIJ4xNRFi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 14, 2023
