Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Added to Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo Set for BTI

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced a singles match featuring Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Deonna Purrazzo faces Steph De Lander on Before The Impact.

Tomorrow’s Impact! on AXS TV starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS. BTI will stream on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook at 7:15 EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs.Rhino
No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Heath vs. Eddie Edwards
* Kenny King vs. Rich Swann
* Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA
* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha
* BTI: Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo

