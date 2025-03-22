Tonight’s NWA Hard Times V Lineup

– The National Wrestling Alliance presents NWA Hard Times V later tonight at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Carson Bartholomew Drake

* NWA World Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. The Slimeballz

* NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Big Mama & Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Miss Starr & Tiffany Nieves

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Mims (c) with BLK Jeez vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* No. 1 Contenders Match for NWA Women’s World Championship: Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Paige

* Dane Memorial Heavyweight Tournament final match to determine the #1 contender to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

* Bryan Idol vs. Silas Mason

* Mike Mondo vs. Max The Impaler

* Alex Misery, Gaagz The Gymp & Lev vs. Size Matters & Tyler Franks

* Baron Von Storm & Brandon Barretta vs. Temple Of Duum

* The Country Gentlemen’s AJ Cazana & KC Cazana vs. The Southern Six’s Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton

The matches from the event will air later across NWA Powerrr episodes on X.