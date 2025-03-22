wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times V Lineup
– The National Wrestling Alliance presents NWA Hard Times V later tonight at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Carson Bartholomew Drake
* NWA World Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. The Slimeballz
* NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Big Mama & Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Miss Starr & Tiffany Nieves
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Mims (c) with BLK Jeez vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky
* No. 1 Contenders Match for NWA Women’s World Championship: Natalia Markova vs. Kylie Paige
* Dane Memorial Heavyweight Tournament final match to determine the #1 contender to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
* Bryan Idol vs. Silas Mason
* Mike Mondo vs. Max The Impaler
* Alex Misery, Gaagz The Gymp & Lev vs. Size Matters & Tyler Franks
* Baron Von Storm & Brandon Barretta vs. Temple Of Duum
* The Country Gentlemen’s AJ Cazana & KC Cazana vs. The Southern Six’s Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton
The matches from the event will air later across NWA Powerrr episodes on X.