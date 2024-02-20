wrestling / News

Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on CW TV App Lineup: Colby Corino vs. Mecha Wolf Title Bout

February 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerr 2-20-24 Image Credit: NWA

– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts on CWTV.com later tonight. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Mecha Wolf
* Street Fight: Bryan Idol vs. Thom Latimer
* Ruthie Jay & Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate & Miss Starr & CJ
* Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading