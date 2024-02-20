– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts on CWTV.com later tonight. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Mecha Wolf

* Street Fight: Bryan Idol vs. Thom Latimer

* Ruthie Jay & Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate & Miss Starr & CJ

* Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0.

Another stacked card for #NWAPowerrr on @TheCW this week!

And don't forget, it's available on demand every Tuesday starting at 9AM EST, so check it out!

— NWA (@nwa) February 20, 2024