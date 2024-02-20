wrestling / News
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr on CW TV App Lineup: Colby Corino vs. Mecha Wolf Title Bout
February 20, 2024 | Posted by
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts on CWTV.com later tonight. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Mecha Wolf
* Street Fight: Bryan Idol vs. Thom Latimer
* Ruthie Jay & Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising vs. Missa Kate & Miss Starr & CJ
* Talos & Daisy Kill vs. The New Spectaculars 2.0.
Another stacked card for #NWAPowerrr on @TheCW this week!
Let us know…
Which match are you looking forward to most?👇
And don't forget, it's available on demand every Tuesday starting at 9AM EST, so check it out!
📺 https://t.co/BDvqJJYVDS pic.twitter.com/W9Lc6VNlHk
— NWA (@nwa) February 20, 2024
