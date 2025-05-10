– It’s the Triple H 5-Match Special for tonight’s WWE Backlash 2025 event. WWE returns to Randy Orton’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, as The Legend Killer aspires to become a 15-time world champion in his challenge against WWE Undisputed Champion Randy Orton. It’s Cena vs. Orton, one last time!

Also set for tonight’s show, Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental Title against Becky Lynch. Additionally, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther faces Pat McAfee in an epic grudge match.

WWE Backlash 2025 is being held at the Enterprise Center. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Undisputed Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

* Gunther vs. Pat McAfee